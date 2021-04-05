Saudi To Permit Only Vaccinated Pilgrims From Ramadan On
Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:56 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi authorities said Monday only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage, starting from the holy month of Ramadan.
The hajj and umrah ministry said in a statement that only "immunised people" will be granted permits to perform umrah as well as prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.