Saudi to permit only vaccinated pilgrims from Ramadan on

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi authorities said Monday only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage, starting from the holy month of Ramadan.

The hajj and umrah ministry said in a statement that only "immunised people" will be granted permits to perform umrah as well as prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.