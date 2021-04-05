UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi To Permit Only Vaccinated Pilgrims From Ramadan On

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Saudi to permit only vaccinated pilgrims from Ramadan on

Saudi authorities said Monday only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage, starting from the holy month of Ramadan

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi authorities said Monday only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage, starting from the holy month of Ramadan.

The hajj and umrah ministry said in a statement that only "immunised people" will be granted permits to perform umrah as well as prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

Related Topics

Hajj Mecca Saudi Mosque From Ramadan

Recent Stories

US Enters 4th Week of Increased Number of COVID-19 ..

28 seconds ago

Putin Wishes Speedy Recovery to Argentine Presiden ..

29 seconds ago

Trained staff needed to provide best possible medi ..

31 seconds ago

"Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops" introduced to provide f ..

5 minutes ago

Australian couple released from house arrest in My ..

5 minutes ago

Florenzi latest Italy player with Covid-19, out of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.