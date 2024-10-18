Saudi Tourism bolsters global presence with new campaign to attract Chinese visitors

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Ahmed Al Khateeb, has inaugurated a global promotional campaign in Beijing, China, where he launched the Saudi Travel Expo in Tiantan Park, set to run until October 26.

The minister led a Saudi delegation comprising top officials and key partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector. The delegation aimed to enhance the country's position on the global tourism map and showcase the readiness of Saudi tourism destinations to welcome visitors from China.

The delegation conducted a series of meetings, signing several memoranda of understanding with prominent Chinese companies.

Minister Al Khateeb stated: "With this global campaign, we aim to enhance cooperation with China by forming strategic partnerships to grow the tourism sector in both our countries. We are excited to welcome Chinese tourists to experience our vibrant tourism offerings, especially now that the Kingdom has been recognized as a premier destination for travellers from China."

STA CEO Fahd Hamidaddin said, "China is a key international market for the Kingdom, and we are thrilled to see the rising interest from Chinese tourists.

Between 2023 and 2024, the number of visitors from China has doubled."

The Saudi Travel Expo featured interactive sections highlighting the beauty of tourism destinations in Diriyah, Al-Ula, and Al-Baha, with opportunities for visitors to take personal photographs amid the Kingdom's famous landmarks. Guests also enjoyed live demonstrations of Sadu weaving and traditional music performances. Saudi tourism partners offered various packages and offers to visit key destinations, including Jeddah, Neom, and the Red Sea, and attend exclusive global events in the Riyadh Season.

Saudi tourism leaders have joined forces with their Chinese counterparts to prepare for the arrival of Chinese tourists, aiming to provide them with an enjoyable, seamless, safe, and inspiring travel experience through a variety of initiatives. These efforts include training tour guides who can speak Chinese, adding Chinese language support to the Tourism Unified Care Center (930), and offering tailored payment solutions for Chinese visitors in collaboration with UnionPay.