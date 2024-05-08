Saudi transportation, logistic sector ready for smooth Hajj pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Saudi Arabian transportation and logistics sector is set to welcome pilgrims for the forthcoming Hajj season 1445 AH, with multiple entities working together to guarantee a seamless and cohesive experience for travelers arriving in the Kingdom.

According to Saudi media, General Authority of Civil Aviation, (GACA) is leading efforts at key airports, securing 3.4 million seats on 7,700 flights for pilgrims, while MATARAT Holding has established 13 travel lounges, deployed 21,000 personnel, and introduced a "passenger with no bag" service for pilgrims, allowing remote check-in 24 hours before flights.

Saudia Airlines has reserved 1.2 million seats and operates 150 fully equipped aircraft for pilgrims. Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) aids pilgrim transit via the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line with over 2,000 trips and 17 dedicated trains.

Pilgrims will benefit from the "bracelet tickets" initiative, accessing camp details via QR codes and receiving train schedule alerts on their smartphones. Additionally, the Haramain High Speed Railway will provide over 3,800 trips on 35 trains across five stations during the season.

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is ready to receive around 10,000 pilgrims at Jeddah Islamic Port, offering logistics services for container and cargo flow, deploying personnel and equipment for pilgrim reception, and facilitating the handling of sacrificial livestock.

Additionally, Mawani will continue its "leave without luggage" initiative, allowing pilgrims to check in their baggage 48 hours before departure.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) will deploy 27,000 buses and 5,000 taxis for pilgrim transportation, along with 16 designated public transport routes. Safety measures include monitoring licensed carriers and employing the "Taxi" app and traffic monitoring tech. Additionally, the TGA aims to expand the use of virtual reality glasses introduced in the previous Hajj season.

The Roads General Authority (RGA) has installed 4,000+ linear meters of barriers, 500+ warning signs, and safety features like ground paints and warning vibrations for pilgrim comfort and safety.

The Saudi Post (SPL) is poised to manage 230,000+ official mail items during Hajj, utilizing 45 post offices, 32 electric scooters, and three mobile units for efficient logistics. Advanced facilities in Jeddah and Madinah ensure swift parcel delivery, aiming to meet pilgrims' needs and provide a seamless and secure logistical experience.

The National Strategy for Transport and Logistic Services aims to empower sectors and achieve goals such as the "Pilgrim Experience Program" and Hajj and Umrah targets. Plans to assist pilgrims involve enhancing road networks, preparing airports, expanding capacity, and offering multiple transport options.