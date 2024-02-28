Saudi-Turkish business forum to start on Monday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Saudi-Turkish Business Forum, hosted by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, is set to start on Monday at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Turkish Minister of Trade Dr.

Omer Bolat and several other officials will attend the forum in which over 200 Turkish companies are expected to take part.

The forum complements the trade and economic cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries during the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum held in Istanbul in October 2023, in which over 700 Saudi and Turkish companies took part.

Saudi and Turkish companies are expected to reach several agreements at this year’s forum.