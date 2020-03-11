Saudi, UAE open oil taps as they wage price war

Oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE vowed Wednesday to pump millions more barrels of crude as they stepped up a price war after Russia refused a deal to cut output

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE vowed Wednesday to pump millions more barrels of crude as they stepped up a price war after Russia refused a deal to cut output.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and its ally the UAE, the cartel's fourth-largest producer, said they will together boost production by at least 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd), to 16.

3 million bpd, from April.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, who rely heavily on oil revenues, also unveiled plans to raise their production capacities by one million bpd each.

Although increases in capacity take a long time and need huge investments, the announcements from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi add to the psychological warfare shaking oil markets.

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said it plans to raise its crude production capacity by one million bpd.