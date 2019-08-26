Saudi, UAE renew call for south Yemen peace talks

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates renewed a call on Monday for peace talks between Yemen's government and southern separatists, urging a ceasefire following deadly clashes

The Yemeni government has previously insisted it would only take part in talks after separatist forces withdraw from positions they seized in interim capital Aden earlier this month.

In a joint statement Monday, the Saudi and Emirati foreign ministries urged both sides to cooperate with a coalition committee and to attend talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The two countries "call for the speedy engagement in the Jeddah dialogue called by Saudi Arabia to address the causes and consequences of developments in some southern provinces," they said.