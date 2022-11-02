UrduPoint.com

Saudi, US Forces On High Alert Over Threat Of 'Imminent' Iranian Attack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022

Saudi, US Forces on High Alert Over Threat of 'Imminent' Iranian Attack - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States has been warned by Saudi Arabia via shared intelligence of an "imminent" attack from Iran in a move that put the American military and other militaries in the middle East on an "elevated alert" level, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Saudi and US officials.

According to Saudi officials, in order to distract attention from domestic protests, Iran is poised to carry out attacks on the kingdom and Iraq's Erbil, where Americans troops are based.

The White House National Security Council expressed concern over the warnings and said that it was ready to respond if Iran went forward with an attack.

"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," a National Security Council spokesperson said, as quoted in the report.

"We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region."

Iraq has already been under fire by Iran, which has utilized "dozens" of ballistic missiles and armed drones since September, the report noted.

Tehran has publicly placed blame for the unrest at home on the shoulders of alleged Iranian Kurdish separatist groups based in Erbil. Iran has also accused Israel, the US, and Saudi Arabia of instigating the ongoing demonstrations.

Iran has seen a wave of protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police in September. Protesters accuse law enforcement officers of beating the young woman. Iranian authorities say she had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

