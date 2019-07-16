UrduPoint.com
Saudi Vice Defense Chief Tells UN Yemen Envoy Houthis Must Implement Agreements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Saudi Vice Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said he discussed with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths the need for the Houthis to implement the Stockholm agreements.

"Met with [Griffiths] to emphasize our commitment to the wellbeing of the Yemeni people, and the need to end Iran's interference in Yemen," Salman said via Twitter on Monday. "I also stressed our support for a political solution, and the need for the Houthis to implement their signed agreements, including Stockholm."

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met face-to-face in Stockholm for a meeting organized by the United Nations.

They managed to reach a number of relevant agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in Al Hudaydah.

Earlier on Monday, the United Nations said in a statement that Yemeni warring parties agreed on new policies to bolster the ceasefire regime in the port city of Al Hudaydah.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

