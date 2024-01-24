Open Menu

Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Kuwaiti Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Saudi Vice Foreign Minister holds talks with Kuwaiti Counterpart

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji met here today with Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the UN Security Council open debate on the situation in the middle East.

The two officials discussed regional and international issues of common interest, relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them.

