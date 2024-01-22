Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister in Kampala

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji held a meeting with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-77 plus China Third South Summit 2024, which convened in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

El-Khereiji and Alzayani explored avenues for further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations and collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain across multiple domains.