Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Spanish state secretary for foreign,global affairs

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji met here today with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martnez Belo, on the sidelines of the UN Security Council open debate on the "Situation in the middle East".

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them, and other issues of common concern.