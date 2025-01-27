Open Menu

Saudi Water Authority President Concludes Official Visit To Singapore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Saudi Water Authority President concludes official visit to Singapore

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A Saudi water system delegation headed by the President of the Saudi Water Authority, Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, concluded a two-day official visit to the Republic of Singapore.

The visit, which saw the participation of key sector leaders, was part of the kingdom's efforts to enhance international cooperation in water resource management, as well as participation in the Saudi-Singapore Water Forum and visits to specialized companies.

During the visit, Eng. Al-Abdulkarim held a series of high-level meetings with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Amy Khor, and the CEO of the Singapore National Water Agency, Ong Tze-Ch'in.

The two sides discussed common issues, including efficient water resource management, enhancing water security, and ensuring its sustainability.

