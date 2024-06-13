Open Menu

Saudi Water Authority Ramps Up Inspections For Secure Water Supplies During Hajj Season

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Water Authority has intensified its inspection efforts in Makkah and the holy sites to ensure the safety and security of water supplies and enhance the quality of services for pilgrims during the Hajj season.

These inspections also aim to identify any violations and ensure the readiness of all systems, networks, and distribution lines at the facilities and camps.

The inspection tours covered water service recipients in camps, government agencies, and service sectors, verifying the readiness of various water networks such as drinking water, cooling water, firefighting water, toilets, and wastewater.

The authority teams ensure compliance with water system regulations and promptly address any violations.

So far, over 25 daily inspection tours have been conducted, with a target of 300 tours by the end of the Hajj season. More than 12 teams, including 30 inspectors and supervisors, are dedicated to these inspections, ensuring the smooth operation of all water supply services.

