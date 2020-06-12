Saudi wealth fund 'shopping spree' belies economic pain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has snapped up around $8 billion worth of stakes in global giants -- from Boeing to Facebook -- in a spree that belies deep and unpopular austerity measures at home

The twin shocks of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a plunge in oil prices have prompted the government to triple its value-added tax, suspend a monthly allowance to civil servants and slash spending as it seeks to tame a ballooning budget deficit.

The harsh measures are straining a so-called "rentier" social contract, which for decades saw the kingdom use its oil wealth to provide citizens with generous subsidies, jobs and a tax-free lifestyle.

Amid its worst economic crisis in decades, the seemingly contradictory state policy to splurge billions on overseas assets is raising eyebrows.

The kingdom's Public Investment Fund is emerging as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, dishing out billions to buy minority stakes in American and European bluechip firms.

"You don't want to waste a crisis," PIF governor Yasir al-Rumayyan said in April, indicating the $300 billion fund was taking advantage of a virus-induced recession to snap up stakes at knockdown prices.

In the first quarter of this year, it bought $7.7 billion holdings in a host of companies -- from Boeing, Walt Disney and Starbucks to Marriott and Citigroup.

It also took stakes in energy giants including Royal Dutch Shell and Total -- a move at odds with Saudi policy to steer away from oil dependence -- as well as Facebook, which has triggered privacy concerns from a US watchdog.

The PIF is also backing a proposed 300 million ($372 million) takeover of football club Newcastle United, though the deal looks to be in trouble over allegations that Saudi Arabia was behind a pirate sports broadcaster.