UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Wealth Fund 'shopping Spree' Belies Economic Pain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:01 PM

Saudi wealth fund 'shopping spree' belies economic pain

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has snapped up around $8 billion worth of stakes in global giants -- from Boeing to Facebook -- in a spree that belies deep and unpopular austerity measures at home

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has snapped up around $8 billion worth of stakes in global giants -- from Boeing to Facebook -- in a spree that belies deep and unpopular austerity measures at home.

The twin shocks of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a plunge in oil prices have prompted the government to triple its value-added tax, suspend a monthly allowance to civil servants and slash spending as it seeks to tame a ballooning budget deficit.

The harsh measures are straining a so-called "rentier" social contract, which for decades saw the kingdom use its oil wealth to provide citizens with generous subsidies, jobs and a tax-free lifestyle.

Amid its worst economic crisis in decades, the seemingly contradictory state policy to splurge billions on overseas assets is raising eyebrows.

The kingdom's Public Investment Fund is emerging as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, dishing out billions to buy minority stakes in American and European bluechip firms.

"You don't want to waste a crisis," PIF governor Yasir al-Rumayyan said in April, indicating the $300 billion fund was taking advantage of a virus-induced recession to snap up stakes at knockdown prices.

In the first quarter of this year, it bought $7.7 billion holdings in a host of companies -- from Boeing, Walt Disney and Starbucks to Marriott and Citigroup.

It also took stakes in energy giants including Royal Dutch Shell and Total -- a move at odds with Saudi policy to steer away from oil dependence -- as well as Facebook, which has triggered privacy concerns from a US watchdog.

The PIF is also backing a proposed 300 million ($372 million) takeover of football club Newcastle United, though the deal looks to be in trouble over allegations that Saudi Arabia was behind a pirate sports broadcaster.

Related Topics

Football World Governor Sports Minority Budget Facebook Oil Saudi Newcastle Tame Buy Saudi Arabia April From Government PICIC Investment Fund Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace s ..

18 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

1 hour ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

1 hour ago

Row in Germany over 'race' in constitution

1 hour ago

Hong Kong stocks end week with another loss

1 hour ago

Thailand eyes 'travel bubbles' to resuscitate tour ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.