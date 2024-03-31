Saudi wise leadership provides great services to Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince provides great and various services to the Prophet’s Mosque, so that the worshipers and visitors can perform their worships with comfort and tranquility.

Such unprecedented services included providing more than 25,000 high-quality carpets to the Prophet’s Mosque and its roof and courtyards

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque exerts great efforts for cleaning, washing, sterilizing and perfuming the carpets around the clock.