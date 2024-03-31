Saudi Wise Leadership Provides Great Services To Prophet’s Mosque
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince provides great and various services to the Prophet’s Mosque, so that the worshipers and visitors can perform their worships with comfort and tranquility.
Such unprecedented services included providing more than 25,000 high-quality carpets to the Prophet’s Mosque and its roof and courtyards
The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque exerts great efforts for cleaning, washing, sterilizing and perfuming the carpets around the clock.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Cambodia plans to add 7 tangible, 3 intangible cultural properties to UNESCO's heritage listing: PM4 minutes ago
-
China's commercial vehicle output, sales up in first 2 months4 minutes ago
-
Translation service fosters inclusivity at Grand Mosque5 minutes ago
-
Malta shuts down national airline, opens new one15 minutes ago
-
Argentina reports over 163,000 dengue cases in 202415 minutes ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast2 hours ago
-
NBA-best Celtics beat Pelicans to snap skid, Bucks win2 hours ago
-
Thousands gather for London pro-Palestinian rally2 hours ago
-
NY 'trash revolution' targets overflowing waste, and the rats feasting on it2 hours ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone2 hours ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast2 hours ago
-
Deadly chaos at Gaza aid distribution as WHO renews hospital warning3 hours ago