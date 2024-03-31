Open Menu

Saudi Wise Leadership Provides Great Services To Prophet’s Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Saudi wise leadership provides great services to Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince provides great and various services to the Prophet’s Mosque, so that the worshipers and visitors can perform their worships with comfort and tranquility.

Such unprecedented services included providing more than 25,000 high-quality carpets to the Prophet’s Mosque and its roof and courtyards

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque exerts great efforts for cleaning, washing, sterilizing and perfuming the carpets around the clock.

Related Topics

Saudi Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

14 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

14 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

14 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

14 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

14 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

14 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

14 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

14 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

14 hours ago

More Stories From World