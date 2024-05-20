Saudia Group To Buy 105 Airbus Planes: Statement
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Saudia Group will buy 105 Airbus planes, the company said on Monday, hailing it as the biggest aircraft deal in the country's history.
Saudia airline will receive 54 A321neo aircraft, while budget offshoot flyadeal will acquire 12 A320neo and 39 A321neo planes, a statement said.
"This landmark agreement encompasses 105 confirmed aircraft and marks a significant moment not only for the Saudi aviation industry but also for the wider MENA region," it said.
The purchase marks a further investment by Saudi airlines into the sector, more than a year after new carrier Riyadh Air was unveiled.
Saudi authorities have also announced plans for a large new airport in the capital Riyadh capable of accommodating 120 million passengers a year.
