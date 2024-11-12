Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight into Saudi life, culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia unveiled the interactive Saudipedia platform at the Media Oasis during the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit, providing an in-depth glimpse into Saudi Arabian culture, history, and modern advancements.

The platform, designed as part of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capacity Development Programme, served as a comprehensive national reference and official source for understanding various aspects of the Kingdom, attracting attention from international media delegations attending the summit.

Through an interactive panel, Saudipedia offers detailed information on landmarks central to Saudi heritage, including the historic Diriyah, the economic hub King Abdullah Financial District, and the Haramain High Speed Railway linking the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. The platform also celebrates Saudi cuisine as part of the nation's rich cultural legacy, allowing visitors to explore the Kingdom’s unique culinary traditions.

Saudipedia distinguishes itself with an extensive multimedia archive, incorporating written, visual, and audio content. Aimed at researchers, journalists, and other stakeholders, it provides an official, authoritative resource on Saudi affairs.

As part of an ambitious growth plan, Saudipedia wants to publish 34,000 articles in Arabic by 2025, supported by over 15,000 multimedia and more than 1,000 interactive elements, all carefully curated to reflect the Kingdom’s heritage, culture, geography, and history.

This initiative not only underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to showcasing its development and heritage but also reinforces the goals of Vision 2030, fostering a more comprehensive understanding of Saudi Arabia’s identity and contributions within the global community.