Open Menu

Saudis Labour Into Asian Cup Last 16, Thailand Inch Closer

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Saudis labour into Asian Cup last 16, Thailand inch closer

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia reached the Asian Cup knockout rounds on Sunday with a laboured 2-0 win over a Kyrgyzstan side who played almost half the game with nine men.

Also in Group F, an unadventurous Thailand held Oman 0-0 to inch towards the last 16 in Qatar.

Mancini's men are ranked 56 in the world to Kyrgyzstan's 98 but they made hard work of their depleted opponents before joining holders Qatar, Iran, Iraq and Australia in the next round.

The Saudis, who came back to claim a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Oman in their opening game, have six points from two matches as they pursue their fourth Asian crown.

Kyrgyzstan were the clear underdogs even with 11 men and their task was made a lot harder after just nine minutes when Ayzar Akmatov was sent off for a studs-up challenge.

Akmatov was initially only yellow-carded but the referee rightly flashed the red after a VAR check.

The Saudis could not immediately turn the numerical advantage into goals, with Feras Al-Brikan missing two golden chances to give them the lead.

The frustration looked set to continue when Abdulelah Al-Malki hit the post, but Saud Abdulhamid collected the rebound and crossed the ball back into the box for Mohamed Kanno to volley home on 35 minutes.

Kyrgyzstan were reduced to nine men in the 52nd minute after another VAR red-card check saw Kimi Merk dismissed for another bad tackle.

Saudi substitute Faisal Al-Ghamdi finally added a second goal in the 84th minute, letting fly with a shot from the edge of the box that goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotaev fumbled into the goal.

- Thailand blunt Oman -

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii was "really happy" with a point after his side held a blunt Oman goalless.

Following a lively first half, Oman sought to apply pressure after the break, the midfielder Salaah Al-Yahyaei prodding away at the Thai defence but finding no way through.

At the other end, Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided -- who scored a brace in Thailand's opening 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan -- cut an increasingly isolated figure.

"When we went into this match we wanted three points, but as the game went by, we saw what can be done," said the Japanese coach, whose side sit second behind the Saudis going into the final round of group games.

"We are really happy with one point."

The top two after the final game are guaranteed to reach the next phase, but third place could also be enough.

On Monday, Qatar -- who have already sealed their place in the last 16 -- face a China side who are in pole position to join them from Group A.

Lebanon face Tajikistan in the other game, with both also still alive in the tournament.

Related Topics

World Thailand Australia Iran China Iraq Oman Saudi Qatar Buriram Lead Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Kyrgyzstan Lebanon Saud Sunday Gold Post From Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

11 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

18 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

1 day ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From World