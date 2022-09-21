Saudis Plan 2 Astronaut Mission on Space X to International Space Station - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Saudi Arabia's space program is planning to send two of their own astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi spacefarers will be carried up to the ISS in low earth orbit by Elon Musk's SpaceX craft, the report said.

The agreement has been concluded earlier this year at a meeting with the Axiom Company, which is based in Houston, Texas. Axiom organizes private trips to the ISS, the report said.

The Saudis are projected to stay on the ISS for about a week and the mission is expected to take place early in 2023. It would be the first time any Saudis had traveled to space on any private spacecraft, the report said.

Neither Axiom nor the Saudi Space Commission had any immediate comment on the matter, the report added.