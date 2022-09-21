UrduPoint.com

Saudis Plan 2 Astronaut Mission On Space X To International Space Station - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Saudis Plan 2 Astronaut Mission on Space X to International Space Station - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Saudi Arabia's space program is planning to send two of their own astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi spacefarers will be carried up to the ISS in low earth orbit by Elon Musk's SpaceX craft, the report said.

The agreement has been concluded earlier this year at a meeting with the Axiom Company, which is based in Houston, Texas. Axiom organizes private trips to the ISS, the report said.

The Saudis are projected to stay on the ISS for about a week and the mission is expected to take place early in 2023. It would be the first time any Saudis had traveled to space on any private spacecraft, the report said.

Neither Axiom nor the Saudi Space Commission had any immediate comment on the matter, the report added.

Related Topics

Company Saudi Houston Saudi Arabia Elon Musk SpaceX Agreement

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

59 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

59 minutes ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

1 hour ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

1 hour ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

1 hour ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.