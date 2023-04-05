Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Saudis Pushing To Bring Syria Back To Arab League By May Summit - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit - Reports

Saudi Arabia is leading efforts to have Syria reinstated as member of the Arab league by its next summit in May, US media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Saudi Arabia is leading efforts to have Syria reinstated as member of the Arab league by its next summit in May, US media reported Wednesday.

The 22-nation League is split on whether Syria should be allowed to return after it was suspended over the 2011 unrest, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to convince the Cairo-based regional grouping that the time has come to welcome Damascus back to the fold, Bloomberg reported.

The news agency cited three people briefed by the Saudis and one person close to the Emirati government as saying that Syria could be readmitted as early as this May, in time for the Arab League summit in Riyadh.

There is, however, a risk that this will be delayed or even fall through, it said.

Qatar and Kuwait oppose the effort, but people briefed on the discussions told Bloomberg that the two would not be able to resist Saudi pressure for too long. The United States knows of the plan and has warned against it but can do little to change the course of events, the news agency was told.

Saudi Arabia and Iran took Washington aback in March by announcing that they would end their decades old rivalry and reopen their respective embassies within two months. Iran, which is not part of the Arab League, has supported the Syrian government and will welcome its return to Cairo.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Washington Damascus Kuwait Riyadh Saudi Split Cairo United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates March May Media Government Arab

Recent Stories

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Chur ..

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Church in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi R ..

24 minutes ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

11 minutes ago
 Attacker kills four children with hatchet at Brazi ..

Attacker kills four children with hatchet at Brazil preschool

11 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Be ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Become Anti-Chinese Alliance

11 minutes ago
 Student active in wheat flour distribution among w ..

Student active in wheat flour distribution among women in Muzaffargarh

11 minutes ago
 Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Sho ..

Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained - Lavrov

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.