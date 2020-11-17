UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudis Signal Readiness To 'tweak' OPEC+ Oil Deal

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

Saudis signal readiness to 'tweak' OPEC+ oil deal

Members of the OPEC+ club of oil producers need to be ready to adjust their existing deal on output cuts in order to prevent another slump in prices, the group's kingpin Saudi Arabia said Tuesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Members of the OPEC+ club of oil producers need to be ready to adjust their existing deal on output cuts in order to prevent another slump in prices, the group's kingpin Saudi Arabia said Tuesday.

"We must be ready to tweak the terms of our agreement if need be," said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in a live-streamed address ahead of a meeting of the group, which comprises the OPEC club of nations as well as allies such as Russia.

"Flexibility and pro-activeness must continue to be the guiding principles of our deliberations today and in the future," he added.

The alliance is currently sticking to deep cuts to production agreed in April in order to protect prices from a fall similar to that seen when global demand collapsed in the wake of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the deal currently in force, the current reduction in output of 7.

7 million barrels per day (bpd) is due to be tapered to 5.8 million bpd as of January 2021.

Despite the lifeline for the market represented by encouraging news on several coronavirus vaccines, many market watchers expect the January date to shifted back by three to six months.

The delay would be signed off at the next full meeting of the group on November 30 and December 1.

The return of production from the oilfields of Libya -- to the tune of a million barrels a day according to Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) -- has added further downward pressure on prices.

The conflict-plagued state had, like Venezuela and Iran, agreed exemptions from the cuts.

Prince Abdulaziz congratulated fellow OPEC+ members on their achievements in hitting the targets for cuts thus far.

"We achieved 99.5 percent of what we set out to do," he said, while reminding other countries that "we must maintain high compliance".

Related Topics

Iran Russia Oil Noc Saudi Alliance Saudi Arabia Libya Venezuela January April November December Market From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accused wanted in brother's murder held

32 seconds ago

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Agreement in Octobe ..

35 seconds ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Dec 1

14 minutes ago

Twitter Labels 300,000 Tweets for Being 'Misleadin ..

14 minutes ago

Walmart reports strong US sales as it retreats fro ..

14 minutes ago

Eurovision Song Contest to Keep Same Semi-Final Fo ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.