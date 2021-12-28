UrduPoint.com

Save The Children NGO Claims 2 Staff Members Dead In Military Attack In Eastern Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:01 PM

Save The Children NGO Claims 2 Staff Members Dead in Military Attack in Eastern Myanmar

UK-based international NGO Save the Children said on Monday that two of its staff members had been killed in eastern Myanmar in an attack carried out by the country's military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) UK-based international NGO Save the Children said on Monday that two of its staff members had been killed in eastern Myanmar in an attack carried out by the country's military.

"It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two members of Save the Children's staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday 24th December in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, in the east of the country," the organization said in a statement.

Save the Children called on the UN Security Council and the Association of South East Asian Nations to convene urgent meetings and take steps to hold the perpetrators responsible.

On Saturday, the organization announced that two of its employees, who had been conducting humanitarian response work in Kayah state in Myanmar, were caught up in a military attack and went missing.

According to Save the Children, on Friday the Myanmar military attacked several vehicles with innocent passengers in Kayah. At least 35 bodies, eight burned-out cars and five motorcycles were found at the scene, local media reported.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021 on the pretext that the National League for Democracy party, then in power, had rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests that rocked the country from February-May 2021, leaving over 1,300 people dead in clashes with law enforcement officers.

Related Topics

Dead Attack United Nations Democracy Vehicles Myanmar February November December Women 2020 Media From Asia Sad

Recent Stories

Three held over aerial firing

Three held over aerial firing

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Customs joins TradeLens to intensify effo ..

Pakistan Customs joins TradeLens to intensify efforts in digitizing supply chain ..

1 minute ago
 PM, Dr. Shehzad Waseem discuss parliamentary, legi ..

PM, Dr. Shehzad Waseem discuss parliamentary, legislative matters

3 minutes ago
 Children Whose Parents Smoke 4 Times as Likely to ..

Children Whose Parents Smoke 4 Times as Likely to Take Up Habit - Study

3 minutes ago
 PTI to clean sweep next elections due to its outst ..

PTI to clean sweep next elections due to its outstanding performance: Fayaz ul H ..

3 minutes ago
 Finland bars unvaccinated travellers to fight Omic ..

Finland bars unvaccinated travellers to fight Omicron

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.