Save The Children NGO Claims 2 Staff Members Dead in Military Attack in Eastern Myanmar

UK-based international NGO Save the Children said on Monday that two of its staff members had been killed in eastern Myanmar in an attack carried out by the country's military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) UK-based international NGO Save the Children said on Monday that two of its staff members had been killed in eastern Myanmar in an attack carried out by the country's military.

"It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two members of Save the Children's staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday 24th December in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, in the east of the country," the organization said in a statement.

Save the Children called on the UN Security Council and the Association of South East Asian Nations to convene urgent meetings and take steps to hold the perpetrators responsible.

On Saturday, the organization announced that two of its employees, who had been conducting humanitarian response work in Kayah state in Myanmar, were caught up in a military attack and went missing.

According to Save the Children, on Friday the Myanmar military attacked several vehicles with innocent passengers in Kayah. At least 35 bodies, eight burned-out cars and five motorcycles were found at the scene, local media reported.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021 on the pretext that the National League for Democracy party, then in power, had rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests that rocked the country from February-May 2021, leaving over 1,300 people dead in clashes with law enforcement officers.