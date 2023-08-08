Save the Children Urges Ceasefire in Sudan as Decomposing Corpses Pose Health Risks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The UK-based humanitarian organization Save the Children on Tuesday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, saying that thousands of corpses decomposing on the streets of Khartoum had endangered the health and lives of local residents.

"As casualties increase, hospitals are closing, completely emptied of medicines and doctors, and looted of any remaining supplies. The inability to give those who have died a dignified burial is yet another element of the suffering of families in Khartoum. We are seeing a health crisis in the making, on top of a crisis of sorrow, fear and pain," Save the Children's Health and Nutrition Director Bashir Kamal Eldin Hamid was quoted by the organization as saying.

The aid fund brought public attention to the fact that regular power outages have left morgues in Khartoum without refrigeration, which has resulted in mountains of corpses decomposing in the heat. The conditions are ideal for the reproduction of various bacteria and viruses that, in combination with water shortages, may provoke numerous diseases, including cholera, the statement read.

The Sudanese capital has also been facing acute shortages of medical staff both in morgues and hospitals.

In addition, many healthcare facilities have been either attacked or occupied by armed groups "taking life-saving treatment from millions of children and their families," the fund noted.

In this regard, Save the Children urged parties to the conflict in Sudan to agree on an immediate ceasefire and find peaceful solutions to the disagreements.

"Every child, no matter where they live, deserves to live a safe, happy and healthy life, free from violence. It is critical for the survival of children and families that we see an end to this fighting. This is only way to protect children from violence and other violations of their rights," the organization added.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the regular Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict, including around 700,000 who have left the country, the UN estimates. Moreover, at least 435 children have been killed and more than 2,000 injured, the organization says.