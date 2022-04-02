(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Saving the Donbas republics and restoring their territorial integrity is among the goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"One of the main goals of the operation is the actually saving these republics and the restoration of their statehood within the borders of 2014, that is, within the borders that are fixed in the constitutions of both the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic," Peskov said on the air of Belarus 1 broadcaster.