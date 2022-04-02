UrduPoint.com

Saving Donbas One Of Goals Of Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Saving Donbas One of Goals of Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin

Saving the Donbas republics and restoring their territorial integrity is among the goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Saving the Donbas republics and restoring their territorial integrity is among the goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"One of the main goals of the operation is the actually saving these republics and the restoration of their statehood within the borders of 2014, that is, within the borders that are fixed in the constitutions of both the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic," Peskov said on the air of Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Belarus

Recent Stories

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across ..

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

59 seconds ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

1 minute ago
 UN mission in Congo repatriates bodies of six Paki ..

UN mission in Congo repatriates bodies of six Pakistani peacekeepers martyred in ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Not Friendly Nation for Both Russia, Belar ..

Ukraine Not Friendly Nation for Both Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Decision on Finland's Possible Accession to NATO S ..

Decision on Finland's Possible Accession to NATO Should Be Made in Spring - Prim ..

1 minute ago
 Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha ..

Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha outside Kyiv: mayor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.