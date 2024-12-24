Open Menu

Saving The Mysterious African Manatee At Cameroon Hotspot

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

Ever since his first hard-won sightings of African manatees, award-winning marine biologist Aristide Takoukam Kamla has been devoted to protecting the little known and at risk aquatic mammals

Dizangué, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Ever since his first hard-won sightings of African manatees, award-winning marine biologist Aristide Takoukam Kamla has been devoted to protecting the little known and at risk aquatic mammals.

African manatees are found in fresh water along the coast of western Africa, such as in Cameroon's vast Lake Ossa where the researcher first saw them more than 10 years ago.

But they are shy creatures -- spotting them requires setting out before dawn when the lake is glassy and tranquil, all the better for following the trails of bubbles and, maybe just maybe, catching two big nostrils taking a quick breath.

"I was expecting to see them like on YouTube: in clear water, jumping like dolphins..

. a completely surreal idea" stemming from publications on manatees in Florida, the 39-year-old Cameroonian recalled, smiling.

Their African cousins, however, are very different and the then University of Dschang apprentice researcher had to row for a long time before being rewarded.

Thanks to local fishermen, Takoukam Kamla has now learnt how to spot African manatees more easily within the darkened depths of the 4,500-hectare (11,000-acre) Lake Ossa, part of a sprawling wildlife reserve in southwestern Cameroon.

They are his "favourite animal", the subject of his doctorate at the University of Florida -- and the reason he won this year's prestigious Whitley Award that recognises groundbreaking biodiversity work by grassroots conservationists.

Related Topics

Africa Water Florida Cameroon YouTube All From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

30 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

3 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

3 minutes ago
 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon ..

Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

3 minutes ago
 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Qu ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision

3 minutes ago
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values ..

PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood

13 minutes ago
 Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Ben ..

Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed

13 minutes ago
 Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, secu ..

Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security

13 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punja ..

Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Ministe ..

13 minutes ago
 ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in C ..

ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World