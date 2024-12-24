Saving The Mysterious African Manatee At Cameroon Hotspot
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Ever since his first hard-won sightings of African manatees, award-winning marine biologist Aristide Takoukam Kamla has been devoted to protecting the little known and at risk aquatic mammals
Dizangué, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Ever since his first hard-won sightings of African manatees, award-winning marine biologist Aristide Takoukam Kamla has been devoted to protecting the little known and at risk aquatic mammals.
African manatees are found in fresh water along the coast of western Africa, such as in Cameroon's vast Lake Ossa where the researcher first saw them more than 10 years ago.
But they are shy creatures -- spotting them requires setting out before dawn when the lake is glassy and tranquil, all the better for following the trails of bubbles and, maybe just maybe, catching two big nostrils taking a quick breath.
"I was expecting to see them like on YouTube: in clear water, jumping like dolphins..
. a completely surreal idea" stemming from publications on manatees in Florida, the 39-year-old Cameroonian recalled, smiling.
Their African cousins, however, are very different and the then University of Dschang apprentice researcher had to row for a long time before being rewarded.
Thanks to local fishermen, Takoukam Kamla has now learnt how to spot African manatees more easily within the darkened depths of the 4,500-hectare (11,000-acre) Lake Ossa, part of a sprawling wildlife reserve in southwestern Cameroon.
They are his "favourite animal", the subject of his doctorate at the University of Florida -- and the reason he won this year's prestigious Whitley Award that recognises groundbreaking biodiversity work by grassroots conservationists.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood
Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security
Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Ministe ..
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final
More Stories From World
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot3 minutes ago
-
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security13 minutes ago
-
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband3 hours ago
-
Russia says cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after blast, two missing4 hours ago
-
Chahar Institute, IPRI jointly hold seminar in Chengdu, China3 hours ago
-
US NGO believes missing journalist Austin Tice 'alive' in Syria5 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly rise after US tech rally5 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally7 hours ago
-
Exiles from occupied Bakhmut find hope in Christmas celebrations7 hours ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant7 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets senior UN official about upcoming talks on financing, development7 hours ago
-
Vietnam officials go on trial over Covid-19 flight bribes7 hours ago