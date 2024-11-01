(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Moldova presidential contender Alexandr Stoianoglo is praised by his supporters for his calm and keeping his distance from the EU, while his critics slam him as a Russian "Trojan horse".

The former state prosecutor is hoping to unseat President Maia Sandu -- who fired him last year -- in Sunday's election to lead the country of 2.6 million that borders Ukraine.

Stoianoglo, who is campaigning on the slogan "Justice for all", has himself been indicted in several graft cases.

But he has vowed to save the former Soviet republic from "four more years of abuse and ruin" under his rival if he is elected in Sunday's second round run-off.

Stoianoglo, who is backed by the pro-Russian Socialists, won a higher-than-expected 26 percent in the first round vote on October 20.

He was well behind Sandu on more than 42 percent, but several pro-Russian candidates have called on their supporters to back him, and analysts predict a tight race.

Sandu, who applied for Moldova to join the EU after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, has accused Stoianoglo of being "Russia's man" and "a Trojan horse".

Stoignalo, 57, has denied the claims, saying he wants Moldova to have a "balanced foreign policy" with both the West and Russia.

Polite if stiff, Stoianoglo usually shuns media questions, sticking to reading out written speeches.

He declined an AFP interview request, with his team citing a busy schedule.