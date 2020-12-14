Saxo Bank Predicts Biden Could Become 'Lame-Duck' President If Democrats Lose Midterms

Joe Biden, who is projected to be the next president of the United States, risks becoming a "lame-duck" president if his party, the Democrats, lose the next mid-term elections, Steen Jakobsen, the chief investment officer of Danish investment Saxo Bank, famous for its so-called Outrageous Predictions, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Joe Biden, who is projected to be the next president of the United States, risks becoming a "lame-duck" president if his party, the Democrats, lose the next mid-term elections, Steen Jakobsen, the chief investment officer of Danish investment Saxo Bank, famous for its so-called Outrageous Predictions, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the analyst, the fact that Biden's cabinet appointees come from Obama or Clinton circles signifies that its policies will likely be "middle of the road."

"There is big risk Biden will be lame-duck President, as I expect [his party] to lose the midterm election in two years' time. I predict a [Jimmy] Carter-like administration. Confusion, international issues, rising prices and no ability to navigate political agenda," Jakobsen said.

The expert also did not rule out a possibility for President Donald Trump, who is widely believed to have lost his reelection bid this year, to return to the White House in 2024.

"He is telling everyone he is going to launch his 2024 campaign during the inauguration of Biden in January, so absolutely," Jakobsen noted, expressing his doubts in Trump's abilities to enact necessary reforms.

Saxo Bank has been known for publishing annual predictions of improbable events that could change the situation in the world. Among its predictions for 2021, are "blockchain tech kills fake news" and "Germany bails out France."

On Monday, the US Electoral College is voting on who will be the next president, based on how each state voted on the November 3 election day. The projected winner is Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who reportedly clinched 306 electoral votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump is reported to have garnered 232 votes. President Trump has not yet conceded his loss and is questioning the validity of official results in several state courts, so far without any positive outcome.