UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saxony Head Says Putin's Expected Participation In Berlin Conference On Libya 'Good Step'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Saxony Head Says Putin's Expected Participation in Berlin Conference on Libya 'Good Step'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Minister President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected attendance at the conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19 is a "good step" and stated that the mechanism of sanctions against Russia no longer works.

Earlier in the week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to attend the conference.

"We need close cooperation with Russia. I think we are having more of a dialogue than we did last year. I am glad of that. The conference on Libya in Berlin with the Russian president is a good step," Kretschmer told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland media group in an interview.

The minister president of Saxony added that sanctions against Russia should be lifted, noting that they are harmful for companies in Germany's east and provoke "more alienation" of Russia from Germany and Europe in general.

On Sunday, the German capital will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army, are expected to attend.

Related Topics

Army Russia Europe Turkey Egypt German Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin United States Libya Tayyip Erdogan January Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

1 hour ago

Aboul Gheit meets Secretary-General of Muslim Coun ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian, UK Foreign Ministers to Cooperate in Pr ..

32 seconds ago

IFJ Calls on Somali Authorities to Take Action in ..

34 seconds ago

Rumours of rift die down with allies reposing conf ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.