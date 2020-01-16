(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Minister President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected attendance at the conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19 is a "good step" and stated that the mechanism of sanctions against Russia no longer works.

Earlier in the week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to attend the conference.

"We need close cooperation with Russia. I think we are having more of a dialogue than we did last year. I am glad of that. The conference on Libya in Berlin with the Russian president is a good step," Kretschmer told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland media group in an interview.

The minister president of Saxony added that sanctions against Russia should be lifted, noting that they are harmful for companies in Germany's east and provoke "more alienation" of Russia from Germany and Europe in general.

On Sunday, the German capital will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army, are expected to attend.