Saxony's Police Report Violent Clashes With Protesters In Leipzig

Mon 14th December 2020

Saxony's Police Report Violent Clashes With Protesters in Leipzig

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A crowd of protesters clashed with police in the German city of Leipzig during the weekend, throwing stones and firecrackers at police officers, the police of Saxony said in a press release.

About 150 demonstrators gathered on Sunday evening in Leipzig to protest against right-wing officers in law enforcement agencies. Later, the number of participants increased to 300, and part of them started an unauthorized march through the city. The protesters started throwing stones, bottles and firecrackers at the police.

The crowd was stopped, some of the protesters fled the area. At about 8 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), the demonstration ended.

During the protest, journalists from the scene reported that police were obstructing their work. One of the reporters said that his camera was damaged. Police launched an investigation, including in connection with reports of unjustified use of force by law enforcement officers.

There have been no reports about casualties or detainees during the rally.

