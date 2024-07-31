Open Menu

'Say It To My Face,' Harris Dares Trump As White House Battle Deepens

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 10:40 AM

'Say it to my face,' Harris dares Trump as White House battle deepens

Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris launched a searing attack on Donald Trump Tuesday, telling her biggest campaign rally yet that the momentum was shifting in the White House race and daring the Republican to debate her face to face.

Vice President Harris's trip to Atlanta, Georgia, comes as reenergized Democrats regard the swing state as being in play again, after it looked beyond hope under President Joe Biden before his shock withdrawal from the 2024 election.

The presumptive Democratic nominee is aiming to expand the party's 2024 battleground map and appeal to young Black voters, delivering a firm, 20-minute speech to about 10,000 supporters in a packed arena and pledging Americans "are not going back" to the "failed policies" of Trump.

"Now, the baton is in our hands," Harris said to loud applause. "We have a fight in front of us... And we are the underdogs in this race."

Harris's nascent presidential bid took off following Biden's July 21 exit from the race, with much of the party coalescing behind her and her campaign raising a staggering $200 million.

"The momentum in this race is shifting, and there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it," she said.

The Republican nominee recently said he would forego political tradition and not debate Harris, and also unleashed a barrage of insults against his rival, calling her "crazy" and a "bum."

"Well Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face," Harris said, to roars of approval.

Harris also repeated her popular line about how, as a former prosecutor and California attorney general going up against predators and fraudsters, she knows "Donald Trump's type."

"In this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week," she said.

With just 98 days before the election, Harris is under pressure to announce her vice presidential pick. Asked Tuesday whether she had chosen one, Harris told reporters: "Not yet."

The search must be nearing a conclusion, however, as her team announced Tuesday that Harris and her new running mate would campaign next week in battlegrounds Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

With the White House race turned on its head, 59-year-old Harris on Tuesday unveiled her first television ad since replacing Biden, while the Trump camp released a dueling spot attacking her on the crucial election issue of immigration.

Harris swatted away the attack, saying in her speech that while the Biden administration worked with conservatives to craft critical border legislation, Trump "tanked" it for political gain.

"Donald Trump does not care about border security," she said. "He only cares about himself."

Harris said if elected she would focus on key economic goals such as expanding affordable health care and tackling rising consumer costs.

She also attacked Trump, 78, over his "extreme abortion bans," referring to restrictive new laws enacted in several states in the two years since the US Supreme Court -- featuring three justices nominated by Trump -- stripped constitutional protections for abortion.

As for Georgia's potential competitiveness, Harris insisted "the path to the White House runs right through this state."

In a sign the southern state will be bitterly contested, Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance announced they would hold their own rally Saturday in Atlanta.

"Kamala Harris and her complicit cronies have made the great people of Georgia pay a hefty price for their woke policies," the Trump campaign said Tuesday.

Harris took over a bleak electoral map from the faltering Biden, with Democrats' hopes entirely based on the three Rust Belt post-industrial states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

But they are now looking again at other "sunbelt" states such as Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, all of which Democrats narrowly won in 2020.

Vance addressed a rally Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada, where he attacked Harris as "dangerously liberal," while Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Adding some Atlanta glitz for younger voters was Megan Thee Stallion, the hip-hop star who performed before Harris took the stage.

Related Topics

Election Attack Supreme Court White House Trump Young Price Atlanta Georgia July Democrats Border 2020 TV All From Race Million

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From World