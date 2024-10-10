(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) launched the "Sayma" platform under the Digital Archive Center, which is one of the largest archival centers in the world and the first in the middle East for media materials.

The platform was launched by Assistant Minister of Media Abdullah Al-Maghlouth during a ceremony for the authority's projects last week.

The platform hosts over 1.2 million archived audio and visual (AV) materials spanning more than 60 years, documenting key moments from the first broadcast in the Kingdom, the first telephone experience, and many milestone events in the Kingdom's development.

"Sayma" offers a unique opportunity for investment partners in media content by showcasing and licensing creative materials globally.

It aims to create opportunities and enable government and private entities to market their media products for financial returns.

The platform ensures a unique user experience, featuring electronic payment options for purchases and direct downloads, alongside 24/7 technical support for users. It employs artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze viewer behavior, including view counts, geographic locations, and peak viewing times.

The Sayma platform aims to become the unified global gateway for Saudi media materials, mirroring global platforms in the purchase of media usage rights. To protect copyright, the platform utilizes Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems to prevent unauthorized redistribution or copying, along with trademarks and watermarks to safeguard its content.