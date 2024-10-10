SBA 'Sayma' Platform Documents Kingdom's Development With Over 1.2 Million AV Materials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) launched the "Sayma" platform under the Digital Archive Center, which is one of the largest archival centers in the world and the first in the middle East for media materials.
The platform was launched by Assistant Minister of Media Abdullah Al-Maghlouth during a ceremony for the authority's projects last week.
The platform hosts over 1.2 million archived audio and visual (AV) materials spanning more than 60 years, documenting key moments from the first broadcast in the Kingdom, the first telephone experience, and many milestone events in the Kingdom's development.
"Sayma" offers a unique opportunity for investment partners in media content by showcasing and licensing creative materials globally.
It aims to create opportunities and enable government and private entities to market their media products for financial returns.
The platform ensures a unique user experience, featuring electronic payment options for purchases and direct downloads, alongside 24/7 technical support for users. It employs artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze viewer behavior, including view counts, geographic locations, and peak viewing times.
The Sayma platform aims to become the unified global gateway for Saudi media materials, mirroring global platforms in the purchase of media usage rights. To protect copyright, the platform utilizes Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems to prevent unauthorized redistribution or copying, along with trademarks and watermarks to safeguard its content.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Foreign Minister receives Iranian Foreign Minister2 minutes ago
-
Obama hits campaign trail for Harris2 minutes ago
-
Greek international Baldock, dead at 31: family21 minutes ago
-
Monster Hurricane Milton makes landfall, walloping coast of Florida22 minutes ago
-
Over 50 reforms enacted on women ’s rights, reflecting Saudi values, culture , Al-Tuwaijri Says22 minutes ago
-
'Precarious' situation in occupied Kashmir threatens int'l peace & security: Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Greek international Baldock, dead at 31: family32 minutes ago
-
Experts outline AI applications at Saudi Falcons, Hunting Exhibition32 minutes ago
-
US warns Israel not to repeat Gaza destruction in Lebanon32 minutes ago
-
Mumbai mourns Indian industrialist Ratan Tata42 minutes ago
-
Saudi Falcons Club, King Saud University sign Memorandum of Cooperation1 hour ago
-
Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dies at 861 hour ago