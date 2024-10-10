Open Menu

SBA 'Sayma' Platform Documents Kingdom's Development With Over 1.2 Million AV Materials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SBA 'Sayma' platform documents Kingdom's development with over 1.2 million AV materials

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) launched the "Sayma" platform under the Digital Archive Center, which is one of the largest archival centers in the world and the first in the middle East for media materials.

The platform was launched by Assistant Minister of Media Abdullah Al-Maghlouth during a ceremony for the authority's projects last week.

The platform hosts over 1.2 million archived audio and visual (AV) materials spanning more than 60 years, documenting key moments from the first broadcast in the Kingdom, the first telephone experience, and many milestone events in the Kingdom's development.

"Sayma" offers a unique opportunity for investment partners in media content by showcasing and licensing creative materials globally.

It aims to create opportunities and enable government and private entities to market their media products for financial returns.

The platform ensures a unique user experience, featuring electronic payment options for purchases and direct downloads, alongside 24/7 technical support for users. It employs artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze viewer behavior, including view counts, geographic locations, and peak viewing times.

The Sayma platform aims to become the unified global gateway for Saudi media materials, mirroring global platforms in the purchase of media usage rights. To protect copyright, the platform utilizes Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems to prevent unauthorized redistribution or copying, along with trademarks and watermarks to safeguard its content.

Related Topics

World Saudi Middle East Market Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

16 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

17 hours ago
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

19 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

19 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

20 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

21 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

21 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

21 hours ago

More Stories From World