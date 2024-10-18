Open Menu

SBA Unveils New Identity For Saudi Sports Channels

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) launched the new branding for its Saudi Sports Channels. This effort includes updates to the channels, programs, and sports studios, reflecting SBA's commitment to blending modern broadcasting technology with creative production and high-quality content.

Several new programs and sports analytics will air, featuring a daily show that brings together top sports figures from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, and internationally to discuss Saudi sports competitions. The show utilizes cutting-edge technology for enhanced sports analysis, explanation, and evaluation.

The sports centre program will air from Sunday to Thursday at 2:00 PM, providing in-depth coverage of major daily sports events.

Since launching on September 24, 2002, Saudi Sports Channels has been instrumental in advancing regional sports and a wide array of international sporting events and programs.

