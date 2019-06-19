UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sberbank Believes 2019 Cyberattacks May Cost Russian Economy Up To $28Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Sberbank Believes 2019 Cyberattacks May Cost Russian Economy Up to $28Bln

The Russian economy may lose between 1.6 trillion rubles and 1.8 trillion rubles ($25-28 billion) in 2019 as a result of hacker attacks, Sberbank Deputy CEO Stanislav Kuznetsov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Russian economy may lose between 1.6 trillion rubles and 1.8 trillion rubles ($25-28 billion) in 2019 as a result of hacker attacks, Sberbank Deputy CEO Stanislav Kuznetsov said on Wednesday.

"We believe that this is about 1.6-1.8 trillion rubles that we may lose by the end of 2019," Kuznetsov told reporters, when asked to estimate losses the Russian economy might suffer as a result of hacker attacks.

In May, Kuznetsov told Sputnik that he did not exclude the possibility of the country's economy suffering twice as many losses from cyberattacks in 2019 than in the previous year.

The issue of cyberattacks has been in the spotlight since last week when The New York Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed current and former government officials, that the United States was stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid, demonstrating President Donald Trump's determination to use cybertools more aggressively.

Trump has refuted the reports, calling the article a "virtual act of treason" and slamming the newspaper as "the enemy of the people."

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin, in turn, has noted that the SVR has information that the West planned to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure.

A senior source in a Russian law enforcement agency, meanwhile, said on Monday that Russia had been registering attempts by US intelligence services to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure control systems, mainly those related to transport, banking and energy. Russia manages to repel the attacks, according to the source.

Related Topics

Russia Trump New York United States May 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to vict ..

25 minutes ago

Two Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Ra ..

31 minutes ago

Whelan's Family Satisfied With Recent Meetings at ..

49 seconds ago

Russian-Turkish Deal on S-400 Deliveries in Line W ..

52 seconds ago

Khyber Teaching Hospital withholds additional char ..

53 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather likely in metropolis on Thur ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.