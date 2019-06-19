Sberbank Believes 2019 Cyberattacks May Cost Russian Economy Up to $28Bln

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Russian economy may lose between 1.6 trillion rubles and 1.8 trillion rubles ($25-28 billion ) in 2019 as a result of hacker attacks, Sberbank Deputy CEO Stanislav Kuznetsov said on Wednesday.

"We believe that this is about 1.6-1.8 trillion rubles that we may lose by the end of 2019," Kuznetsov told reporters, when asked to estimate losses the Russian economy might suffer as a result of hacker attacks.

In May, Kuznetsov told Sputnik that he did not exclude the possibility of the country's economy suffering twice as many losses from cyberattacks in 2019 than in the previous year.

The issue of cyberattacks has been in the spotlight since last week when The New York Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed current and former government officials, that the United States was stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid, demonstrating President Donald Trump's determination to use cybertools more aggressively.

Trump has refuted the reports, calling the article a "virtual act of treason" and slamming the newspaper as "the enemy of the people."

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin, in turn, has noted that the SVR has information that the West planned to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure.

A senior source in a Russian law enforcement agency, meanwhile, said on Monday that Russia had been registering attempts by US intelligence services to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure control systems, mainly those related to transport, banking and energy. Russia manages to repel the attacks, according to the source.