Open Menu

Sberbank CEO Expects Russian Ruble's Exchange Rate To Strengthen

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Sberbank CEO Expects Russian Ruble's Exchange Rate to Strengthen

Sberbank CEO German Gref said on Thursday that the current exchange rate of the Russian ruble is not at the optimal level and he expects it to strengthen

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Sberbank CEO German Gref said on Thursday that the current exchange rate of the Russian ruble is not at the optimal level and he expects it to strengthen.

Earlier in the day, the dollar's exchange rate rose above 93 rubles for the first time since March 2022, while the euro's exchange rate increased above 102 rubles.

"I don't think the exchange rate is at its optimal level right now, I think it should strengthen, but it certainly won't go to the extremely low levels it was last year," Gref said on the sidelines of a financial forum hosted by the Bank of Russia.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia German Bank Euro March

Recent Stories

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by H ..

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by Hajj pilgrims

5 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arr ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situat ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP2 ..

Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP28, says Sherry Rehman

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of Hindu Panchyat Larkana meets Commiss ..

Delegation of Hindu Panchyat Larkana meets Commissioner

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Erd ..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Erdogan Friday in Istanbul

8 minutes ago
 US-Based Arms Control Association Warns Against Su ..

US-Based Arms Control Association Warns Against Supplying Cluster Munitions to K ..

8 minutes ago
China's Security Situation Becoming Less Stable - ..

China's Security Situation Becoming Less Stable - President

8 minutes ago
 Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Naw ..

Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Nawaz, says ex-PM politically vic ..

15 minutes ago
 Acquittal in NAB reference clearly shows political ..

Acquittal in NAB reference clearly shows political vendetta against PML-N Quaid: ..

6 minutes ago
 Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hos ..

Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hospital

16 minutes ago
 Russian Strikes Hit Lviv Academy With Western Armo ..

Russian Strikes Hit Lviv Academy With Western Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministr ..

6 minutes ago
 Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With ..

Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With Ongoing Protests - Poll

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World