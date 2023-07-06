Sberbank CEO German Gref said on Thursday that the current exchange rate of the Russian ruble is not at the optimal level and he expects it to strengthen

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Sberbank CEO German Gref said on Thursday that the current exchange rate of the Russian ruble is not at the optimal level and he expects it to strengthen.

Earlier in the day, the dollar's exchange rate rose above 93 rubles for the first time since March 2022, while the euro's exchange rate increased above 102 rubles.

"I don't think the exchange rate is at its optimal level right now, I think it should strengthen, but it certainly won't go to the extremely low levels it was last year," Gref said on the sidelines of a financial forum hosted by the Bank of Russia.