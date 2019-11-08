UrduPoint.com
Sberbank CEO Names Russian Companies In Planned AI Alliance

Russian companies Yandex, Mail.ru, Gazprom Neft, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), MTS mobile network operator and Sberbank will create an alliance to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said at AI Journey conference on artificial intelligence on Friday

"I hope that in these two days we will finally constitute the creation of the alliance of Russian companies in the field of artificial intelligence. This alliance will include five Russian companies, namely Yandex, Mail.ru, Gazprom Neft, RDIF and Sberbank. These five companies took the lead in organizing the development of this sphere in the country ... for the future of our country, the future of industry, all sectors of the service economy and public service," Gref said.

According to him, today there is practically no such a human activity where artificial intelligence would not bring fundamentally new opportunities.

"One more partner is MTS company, which obviously has great achievements in the field of artificial intelligence and an excellent team," Gref added.

The Ministry of Economic Development will supervise this project, which will be implemented in the form of public private partnership. Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov will be the partner of this alliance presenting the government.

The move comes in lieu of Russian President Vladimir Putin's urging of business and tech leaders to push for the modernization of all aspects of the economy. In 2017, the president launched a group of development projects, loosely defined as "digital economy," to upgrade and prepare Russia's economy for future paradigm shifts.

In 2018, the volume of Russia's AI market amounted to $3.1 billion and by 2024 it could reach $14.2 billion. According to a recent analysis by microsoft Corporation, Russia is ahead of the West in implementing AI technologies.

