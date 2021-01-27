Sberbank CEO Says Russian Bank Most Frequent Target for Hackers in Europe

Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, is the organization most attacked by hackers in Europe, CEO Herman Gref said on Wednesday, adding that this prompted the bank to pay considerable attention to its cybersecurity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, is the organization most attacked by hackers in Europe, CEO Herman Gref said on Wednesday, adding that this prompted the bank to pay considerable attention to its cybersecurity.

"We put a lot of time into creating a cybersecurity center, and today, we are the most attacked organization in Europe. Every day, artificial intelligence inside our cybersecurity center analyses billions of incidents," Gref said at a plenary session of the Russian upper house.

According to the CEO, not a single penetration into the bank's systems was allowed by the center.

In addition, the center can protect Russian citizens from hackers even after the latter convinced Sberbank clients to make a transfer.

In 97 percent of cases, the bank's algorithms recognize if a person transfers money to a criminal and stops these transactions.

Last January, Sberbank repelled the largest DDoS attack in its history and, over the previous year, the Russian bank registered an increase in DDoS attacks on its systems. In 2020, DDoS attacks became a significant challenge not only for Sberbank but for all global companies as hackers appear to take advantage of the growing reliance of people on e-resources and the switch to remote working during global coronavirus-related lockdowns.