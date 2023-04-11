Close
Sberbank Says Earned $4.2Bln Net Profit By Russian Accounting Standards In Q1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Sberbank (also Sber) has earned a clean profit of 350.2 billion rubles ($4.2 billion) by Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) in the previous quarter, the Bank's financial report said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Sberbank (also Sber) has earned a clean profit of 350.2 billion rubles ($4.2 billion) by Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) in the previous quarter, the Bank's financial report said on Tuesday.

"Sber's net profit in the three months of 2023 has exceeded 350 billion rubles, the return on equity is 24%. In March, the bank has earned 125,3 billion rubles in net profit," bank's press release said.

The bank did not show the dynamics in annual terms while last year's report was not published.

