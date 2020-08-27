UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sberbank's Belarusian Subsidiary Suspends Acceptance Of Individuals' Loans Applications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:54 PM

Sberbank's Belarusian Subsidiary Suspends Acceptance of Individuals' Loans Applications

The Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's largest lender Sberbank suspended accepting applications from individuals for loans due to increased demand, the Belarusian bank said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's largest lender Sberbank suspended accepting applications from individuals for loans due to increased demand, the Belarusian bank said.

"BPS-Sberbank informs about the temporary suspension of receiving loan applications (or applications for increasing the credit limit) from individuals from August 28, 2020.

Taking into account increased demand and outstripping pace of provision of funds relative to the business plan, the bank decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of loans to individuals," the statement says.

It noted that loan applications accepted by the bank no later than August 27 would be considered in accordance with the established procedure, and previously concluded loan agreements were serviced as usual.

Related Topics

Loan Business Russia Bank August 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Iraqi, Saudi Top Diplomats Discuss Strengthening C ..

26 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Say Probing Attack on Bus in Khar ..

26 minutes ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Facilitate Bilateral Visa ..

26 minutes ago

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

1 hour ago

Djokovic could face Zverev in semis, Thiem in US O ..

29 minutes ago

A third of world's children lack remote learning a ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.