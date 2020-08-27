(@FahadShabbir)

The Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's largest lender Sberbank suspended accepting applications from individuals for loans due to increased demand, the Belarusian bank said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's largest lender Sberbank suspended accepting applications from individuals for loans due to increased demand, the Belarusian bank said.

"BPS-Sberbank informs about the temporary suspension of receiving loan applications (or applications for increasing the credit limit) from individuals from August 28, 2020.

Taking into account increased demand and outstripping pace of provision of funds relative to the business plan, the bank decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of loans to individuals," the statement says.

It noted that loan applications accepted by the bank no later than August 27 would be considered in accordance with the established procedure, and previously concluded loan agreements were serviced as usual.