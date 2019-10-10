UrduPoint.com
SBU Head Presents G7 Ambassadors Concept For Special Service Reform In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, introduced an outline for special services reform to the G7 ambassadors, the NATO representation to Ukraine as well as the European Union Advisory Mission, and spoke about the changes that are to be expected through its realization, the SBU's press service said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, introduced an outline for special services reform to the G7 ambassadors, the NATO representation to Ukraine as well as the European Union Advisory Mission, and spoke about the changes that are to be expected through its realization, the SBU's press service said Thursday.

"During the meetings, the SBU head presented the concept underlying the reform program of Ukraine's Security and National Defense Council, and also spoke about the changes that are planned to be achieved as a result of its implementation. In addition, he talked about the new law 'On the Security Service of Ukraine,' which will soon be passed for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine's unicameral parliament] and how it will contribute to improving the existing legislative framework and oversight of the service," the press service stated.

Bakanov stressed that the reform would end the practice of politicking and corruption, something that would help the SBU win over the public's trust, and exclusively focus on eliminating threats to national security. The official added that this would be achieved by reorienting priorities.

He also said that that the Security Council of Ukraine should be transformed into a high-tech and mobile service.

Bakanov went on to urge the international community for patience and support as the intelligence service worked to become a "reliable partner in the international security system."

Earlier in July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered that a concept for reforming the national security service be adopted.

