SBU Puts Tsemakh, Called by Kiev Eyewitness on MH17 Crash in Donbas, on Wanted List

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) put on the wanted list ex-commander of one of the air defense units of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Vladimir Tsemakh, who had previously been called an eyewitness by Kiev in the case of the MH17 crash in Donbas in 2014.

Tsemakh's data are posted on the website of Ukraine's Interior Ministry in the section "Persons hiding from the authorities". It is said he is "a person hiding from bodies of pretrial investigation.

" People are usually put on the wanted list after the eyewitness status is replaced by the status of a suspect.

The ministry also said Tsemakh is suspected under the articles "a terrorist act that led to the death of people", which provides for imprisonment of 10 to 15 years or life, as well as under the article "creation of a terrorist group or organization ", providing for imprisonment for eight to 15 years with confiscation of property or without it.