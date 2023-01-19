SBU Shot Dead Ukrainian Negotiator Kiryeyev Because of Alleged Spying for Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shot dead banker Denys Kiryeyev, a member of Ukraine's first delegation at talks with Russia in late February 2022, because he was allegedly "spying" for Russia, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing an unnamed SBU officer.

However, killed as a traitor, Kiryeyev, 45, was later buried as a hero and interred next to Ukraine's first foreign minister, the WSJ said.

In March 2022, Oleksandr Dubinsky, a lawmaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, reported that the SBU allegedly killed Kiryeyev when he was being detained. Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy said Kiryeyev was killed in downtown Kiev. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed the death of the Ukrainian delegation member, while calling Kiryeyev an employee of the ministry's main intelligence department and stating that he died while performing a special assignment.

Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, told the newspaper that on the night before the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks, Kiryeyev received a phone call from the office of Oleksandr Poklad, the counterintelligence chief at the SBU.

Kiryeyev, bound for Belarus, drove to a Kiev train station, accompanied by his personal security crew and military intelligence agents. He told his bodyguards not to intervene in case of attempts to arrest him.

When the group was near St. Sophia Cathedral, a few minivans with SBU agents pulled up and ordered the military intelligence agents and Kiryeyev's bodyguards to surrender weapons, and told Kiryeyev to go to a minivan, while his security detail lay prone on the street.

The military intelligence agents were summoned to the spot about 90 minutes later, and found Kiryeyev's body there.

The WSJ quoted Gen. Budanov as saying that Kiryeyev had passed on information from his Russian contacts that helped Ukraine successfully defend Kiev in February 2022, after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"If it were not for Mr. Kiryeyev, most likely Kiev would have been taken," Budanov said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.