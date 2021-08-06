Scale of Taliban Offensive Akin to Invasion Not Seen in Last 30 Years - Afghan Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The scale and scope of the ongoing Taliban offensive in Afghanistan are akin to an invasion unparalleled in the last 30 years of the conflict, Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"The scale, scope and timing of their [Taliban's] military offensive [are] akin to an invasion unprecedented in the last 30 years of our conflict," Isaczai said. "Since mid-April, the Taliban and their affiliate foreign terrorist groups have launched more than 5,500 attacks in 31 of 34 provinces of Afghanistan."