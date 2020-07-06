Scaled Up UN Cross-Border Aid Operations in Syria Result in Sending 1,579 Trucks in June

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The United Nations has significantly expanded this year the volume of humanitarian assistance delivered into northwest Syria from Turkey, and in June alone the world body dispatched 1,579 trucks with aid, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have significantly increased the aid delivered via cross border operations into the [northwestern] area where much more is needed," Dujarric told reporters. "Since the beginning of this year, 8,486 trucks have crossed into Syria from Turkey.

That includes 1,579 trucks in June alone."

Dujarric said that on average, the United Nations each month reaches some 3.2 million people with assistance from within Syria, and another 1.3 million through cross border deliveries.

However, Dujarric noted that with 2.8 million people requiring support and an additional 2.7 internally displaced individuals in Syria's northwest, the humanitarian needs in the region remain "incredibly high."