UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scaled Up UN Cross-Border Aid Operations In Syria Result In Sending 1,579 Trucks In June

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Scaled Up UN Cross-Border Aid Operations in Syria Result in Sending 1,579 Trucks in June

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The United Nations has significantly expanded this year the volume of humanitarian assistance delivered into northwest Syria from Turkey, and in June alone the world body dispatched 1,579 trucks with aid, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have significantly increased the aid delivered via cross border operations into the [northwestern] area where much more is needed," Dujarric told reporters. "Since the beginning of this year, 8,486 trucks have crossed into Syria from Turkey.

That includes 1,579 trucks in June alone."

Dujarric said that on average, the United Nations each month reaches some 3.2 million people with assistance from within Syria, and another 1.3 million through cross border deliveries.

However, Dujarric noted that with 2.8 million people requiring support and an additional 2.7 internally displaced individuals in Syria's northwest, the humanitarian needs in the region remain "incredibly high."

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Turkey June Border From Million

Recent Stories

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

1 hour ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.