Scalise Says House China Panel Will Release Legislation Recommendations Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The House Select Committee on China will release a report on Wednesday with recommendations on legislation for other panels to pursue, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Tuesday.

"We put together a Select Committee on China that's looking into a lot of threats that China poses... Tomorrow, they're going to come out with their first report.

It's a list of recommendations that standing committees will look into in terms of looking at legislation," Scalise said during a press conference.

The report will cover both military threats posed by China and domestic threats, such as the Chinese Communist Party's alleged links to the United States' fentanyl crisis, Scalise said.

The committee's hearings have been very bipartisan, Scalise said, adding that the report is expected to be the first of numerous rounds of recommendations from the panel.

