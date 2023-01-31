Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affairs Panel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Republican lawmakers would move to remove Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over concerns about her statements on US foreign policy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Tuesday.

"Ilhan Omar, we've all seen the quotes and things that she's said over and over and over again as a member of Congress that would create major problems if she were on the Foreign Affairs Committee," Scalise said during a press conference. "If they brought (committee lists) forward - which they haven't yet, but if they did - then we would move to remove her as well."

Republican lawmakers including Speaker Kevin McCarthy have expressed concerns about Omar's potential placement on the Foreign Affairs Committee, citing alleged remarks by Omar equating the US military to the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and criticizing the US-Israel relationship.

However, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz said that he is undecided on the issue of whether to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, expressing concerns about removing members from committees based solely on differences in opinion.

"The targeting and smearing of Americans because they don't politically agree with you, as being Anti-American is McCarthyism that is now being carried out by the new McCarthy.

The vanguard of cancel culture," Omar said on Monday via Twitter.

Omar, who was born in Somalia but fled as a refugee to the United States as a child, announced on Tuesday the formation of a US-Africa Policy Working Group amid the uncertainty of her place on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The working group will focus on consistent engagement with experts and policymakers working with and in Africa, the congresswoman said in a statement.

"For far too long, the United States has treated Africa as a threat that needed to be contained, a series of fires that needed to be put out, or a junior partner that needed to be disciplined," Omar said. "The US-Africa Policy Working Group will be a venue for the promotion of American values and American interests in our dealings with our African partners."

The working group will be active on various urgent crises in Africa, including the conflict in Ethiopia and instability in the Sahel, Omar said. It will also learn about Africa's perspectives on global issues, such as the conflict in Ukraine and climate change, Omar added.