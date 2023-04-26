Scalise Says US House Could Vote on Republican Debt, Spending Plan This Week

The US House of Representatives could vote on a Republican plan to raise the debt limit and cut government spending as soon as this week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives could vote on a Republican plan to raise the debt limit and cut government spending as soon as this week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Republicans unveiled legislation to raise the United States' debt ceiling and reduce government spending. The bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, would recover unspent COVID-19 relief funds, rescind an Internal Revenue Service funding increase, and impose other cost-saving measures across the Federal government.

"We could vote as early as today on this. We're going to bring the rule shortly," Scalise said during a press conference. "We want to get this done as soon as possible."

The bill would reduce the budget deficits by approximately $4.8 trillion over the 2023-2033 period, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

There were "technical changes" made to the bill's initial draft to address dates and alignment, Scalise said.

Republicans expedited the implementation of proposed work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as removed a repeal of tax breaks for biofuels.

Scalise criticized US President Joe Biden for declining to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a debt ceiling raise. However, House Republicans will lead on the issue if Biden does not, Scalise said.

Biden would veto the legislation if passed by both chambers of Congress, the White House said on Tuesday. Biden has opposed attaching other economic policy measures to a debt limit increase.

A "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the House, McCarthy said earlier this month.