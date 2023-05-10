UrduPoint.com

Scalise Says US House Will Vote On Border Security Bill Thursday When Title 42 Ends

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Scalise Says US House Will Vote on Border Security Bill Thursday When Title 42 Ends

The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to pass border security legislation as COVID-era Title 42 restrictions on entry into the United States expire, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to pass border security legislation as COVID-era Title 42 restrictions on entry into the United States expire, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, the day that Title 42 expires, we're going to bring H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, a bill that actually focuses on solving the problems so that we can get back to the rule of law and have a secure border in America," Scalise said during a press conference.

The House is set to begin consideration of the legislation later on Wednesday.

The Secure the Border Act requires the US Homeland Security Secretary to resume construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from processing the entry of non-US nationals who arrive between ports of entry and limits asylum eligibility to individuals who arrive at a port of entry.

In addition, the bill authorizes the removal of non-US nationals to a country other than their country of nationality or last lawful habitual residence. The bill also imposes additional penalties for overstaying a US visa and expands types of crimes that disqualify people for asylum.

On Thursday, the Title 42 public health emergency, first utilized by the Trump administration, will expire, preventing the US from turning away immigrants at the border on the basis of preventing the spread of disease.

The anticipated end of Title 42 restrictions has led to a surge of migrants to the US-Mexico border, where more than 26,000 migrants have been apprehended in recent days, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said on Monday.

The surge of migrants is expected to continue for several weeks after the end of Title 42, a senior Biden administration official also said.

Related Topics

Vote Trump United States Visa Border From

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting on construction of div ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on construction of divisional complex

40 seconds ago
 SEWA inaugurates new office in Muwaileh

SEWA inaugurates new office in Muwaileh

11 minutes ago
 'Fascist PTI involved in destructive activities si ..

'Fascist PTI involved in destructive activities since 2014, more dangerous than ..

12 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges IOM to Elect Amy Pope as Director Ge ..

Blinken Urges IOM to Elect Amy Pope as Director General

16 minutes ago
 Violent protest unveils fascist face of PTI: Secre ..

Violent protest unveils fascist face of PTI: Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pa ..

16 minutes ago
 DG Sports KP assumes charge, vows to facilitate yo ..

DG Sports KP assumes charge, vows to facilitate young talent

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.