Scalise Says US House Will Vote on Border Security Bill Thursday When Title 42 Ends

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to pass border security legislation as COVID-era Title 42 restrictions on entry into the United States expire, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, the day that Title 42 expires, we're going to bring H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, a bill that actually focuses on solving the problems so that we can get back to the rule of law and have a secure border in America," Scalise said during a press conference.

The House is set to begin consideration of the legislation later on Wednesday.

The Secure the Border Act requires the US Homeland Security Secretary to resume construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from processing the entry of non-US nationals who arrive between ports of entry and limits asylum eligibility to individuals who arrive at a port of entry.

In addition, the bill authorizes the removal of non-US nationals to a country other than their country of nationality or last lawful habitual residence. The bill also imposes additional penalties for overstaying a US visa and expands types of crimes that disqualify people for asylum.

On Thursday, the Title 42 public health emergency, first utilized by the Trump administration, will expire, preventing the US from turning away immigrants at the border on the basis of preventing the spread of disease.

The anticipated end of Title 42 restrictions has led to a surge of migrants to the US-Mexico border, where more than 26,000 migrants have been apprehended in recent days, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said on Monday.

The surge of migrants is expected to continue for several weeks after the end of Title 42, a senior Biden administration official also said.