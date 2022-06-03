Scam Call Center in Berdyansk Operated in Coordination With Kiev, West - Sberbank

UrduPoint.com

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The call center of scammers, which was opened in Berdiansk, had personal data of at least 20 million Russians, acted in agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, and was supported from the Netherlands, Germany, the United States and Estonia, Sberbank's deputy board chairman, Stanislav Kuznetsov, told reporters.

In April, Russian servicemen found a call center abandoned by Ukrainian scammers in Berdiansk, media reported earlier. Sberbank was then brought in as an expert to help recover the data that was on the damaged servers, Kuznetsov said.

"To date, we have been able to recreate about 10% of all servers out of 111 servers using all the equipment that was transferred to us. Today we can draw the first conclusions that at least 300 people worked in this call center, they had a database for citizens of Russia, at least 20 million people," he said on the sidelines of the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia conference.

Personal data was obtained by scammers from logistics and delivery services, which were hacked through internet resources.

"It is important that in fact this call center we believe that it is quite large acted in agreement with the authorities of Ukraine, as we see from the materials. This means that the activity of telephone call centers in Ukraine was and is being equated with state policy," Kuznetsov emphasized.

The deputy chairman also said that an international trace was found in the call center.

"The entire infrastructure that was in this call center in Berdiansk was deployed in two countries Germany and the Netherlands, call accounting services and a secure call accounting system were in the United States, IP telephony was deployed in Estonia. In fact, the activity of this call center was supported by four foreign states, in addition to Ukraine," he concluded.

Sberbank is now recording an increase in phone fraud against Russians, the attackers make up to 50,000 calls a day, Kuznetsov said.

Sberbank continues to be subjected to hacker attacks, with an average of three to five attacks per day, he added.

