Scammers Have Access to Data of Almost 80Mln Russians - Senior Sber Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) There is about 1 million Russian-speaking scammers operating on the shadow web today who have already managed to steal more than 500 million lines of data from almost 80 million Russian users, a deputy chairman of Russia's Sber, Stanislav Kuznetsov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There is a 'shadow' internet with a Russian-speaking segment. The Russian-speaking representatives on the shadow web may be located in various countries, we do not always know which ones. But for this kind of cyberscammers today it is Russia and Russian structures that are the targets. We see around 1 million of such scammers actively operating in the Russian-language cyberspace," Kuznetsov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023.

The shadow web today contains a whole range of cloud-based services which essentially operate as ready-to-go call centers in possession of personal data of citizens, he added.

When asked about the number of Russians whose data is now available in these databases, Kuznetsov said that "this figure is nearing 80 million people".

At the same time, the total number of stolen lines is already exceeding 500 million ”some contain Names, others contain phone numbers, credit card numbers or other personal data, the official said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.