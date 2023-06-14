UrduPoint.com

Scammers Have Access To Data Of Almost 80Mln Russians - Senior Sber Official

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Scammers Have Access to Data of Almost 80Mln Russians - Senior Sber Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) There is about 1 million Russian-speaking scammers operating on the shadow web today who have already managed to steal more than 500 million lines of data from almost 80 million Russian users, a deputy chairman of Russia's Sber, Stanislav Kuznetsov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There is a 'shadow' internet with a Russian-speaking segment. The Russian-speaking representatives on the shadow web may be located in various countries, we do not always know which ones. But for this kind of cyberscammers today it is Russia and Russian structures that are the targets. We see around 1 million of such scammers actively operating in the Russian-language cyberspace," Kuznetsov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023.

The shadow web today contains  a whole range of cloud-based services which essentially operate as ready-to-go call centers in possession of personal data of citizens, he added.

When asked about the number of Russians whose data is now available in these databases, Kuznetsov said that "this figure is nearing 80 million people".

At the same time, the total number of stolen lines is already exceeding 500 million ”some contain Names, others contain phone numbers, credit card numbers or other personal data, the official said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Internet Russia St. Petersburg Same May June Media Event From Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

1 hour ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

3 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.