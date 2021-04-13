UrduPoint.com
Scammers Mimic US Program That Pays Funeral Expenses For COVID-19 Victims - Trade Agency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:01 PM

Imposters claiming to be US officials are approaching bereaved relatives of people who die from COVID-19 by copying a recently approved federal program to reimburse up to $9,000 in funeral costs, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Imposters claiming to be US officials are approaching bereaved relatives of people who die from COVID-19 by copying a recently approved federal program to reimburse up to $9,000 in funeral costs, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned on Tuesday.

"Government imposters may have hit a new low with a scheme that targets the grieving survivors of people who died of COVID-19 by offering them help paying for their loved one's funeral expenses," the FTC said in a press release.

Scammers contact relatives of the deceased seeking payments in exchange for submitting applications for the recently approved federal benefit, the release said.

"The government won't ask... you to pay anything to get this financial help. Anyone who does is a scammer," the release added.

On Monday, the government launched a program to reimburse relatives up to $9,000 for funeral expenses paid since January 20, 2020 - part of COVID-19 relief measures recently approved by Congress, according to the FTC.

The release includes instructions on how to apply and warns that government officials will not initiate contact with surviving relatives.

